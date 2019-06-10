Johnny Manziel visits Houston for the 33rd Annual Tristar Houston Collectors Show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Johnny Manziel was in Houston Saturday to sign autographs at the 33rd Annual Tristar Houston Collectors Show.While Manziel's football career is still up in the air, he told Eyewitness News he is still working out trying to find a team.He said he in facts still has interest in continuing his career in "whatever capacity." Saying he's 26-years-old and "still has a drive and passion to play" so he is waiting and being patient.The Summer Showcase tryouts at TDECU Stadium might be an option for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.Today at TDECU Stadium Houston's XFL team held a showcase for perspective players, Manziel was not at the tryout.He believes the XFL is in a great position to succeed. He says people are interested in Spring football and having two teams in Texas is smart.Houston's unnamed XFL team kicks off February 2020.