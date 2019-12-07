J.J. Watt tells Twitter troll 'Ok Boomer' in defense of former teammate

The Greatest of All Time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt may not be on the field for the rest of this season, but he's still a great teammate.After former Texans punter Shane Lechler was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, Watt took to Twitter."The Greatest of All Time," tweeted Watt. "True GOAT."Famous punter and football commentator Pat McAfee and many others tweeted in support of Lechler, but one man decided to lecture Watt."Ask your old man about Ray Guy young fella," he tweeted.Watt may be only 30 years young, but he had the receipts and tweeted the comparative stats between Lechler and Guy.He also included the rallying cry that many other millennials have used, "Ok Boomer."