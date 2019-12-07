J.J. Watt tells Twitter troll 'Ok Boomer' in defense of former teammate

After former Texans punter Shane Lechler was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, Watt took to Twitter.
"The Greatest of All Time," tweeted Watt. "True GOAT."
The Greatest of All Time.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 7, 2019
True GOAT.
🐐 https://t.co/Hvtfx0FWvi
Famous punter and football commentator Pat McAfee and many others tweeted in support of Lechler, but one man decided to lecture Watt.
"Ask your old man about Ray Guy young fella," he tweeted.
Ask your old man about Ray Guy young fella— Smooth Hitman (@Smooth_Hitman) December 7, 2019
Watt may be only 30 years young, but he had the receipts and tweeted the comparative stats between Lechler and Guy.
He also included the rallying cry that many other millennials have used, "Ok Boomer."
Ok Boomer.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 7, 2019
Shane Lechler:
18 Seasons
47.6 Yard Average
Longest Punt: 80 Yards
469 Downed inside the 20
Ray Guy:
14 Seasons
42.4 Yard Average
Longest Punt: 74 Yards
Didn’t keep inside 20 stats back then. https://t.co/8FehsY0QOh