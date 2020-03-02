JJ Watt roasts brother, fellow NFL player TJ in hilarious Twitter feud

Trust yourself as much as I trust this green band. pic.twitter.com/Fsf7Q8GVa2 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2020

I know you will roast me right back, but....... am I supposed to be impressed by this? 🤔 https://t.co/LW7Ccb3cCX — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 1, 2020

Am I supposed to be impressed by you “almost” winning defensive player of the year? https://t.co/taGB1rT6z3 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2020

I’ll be at the gym if anyone needs me... https://t.co/6wB9VnJI3h — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 1, 2020

