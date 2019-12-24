J.J. Watt returning to practice after pectoral muscle tear

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is expected to return to practice on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.Watt tore his pectoral muscle in Week 8 while making a tackle on Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and had surgery two days later.Watt is returning to practice eight weeks after his surgery. According to ESPN injury expert Stephania Bell, the typical recovery time for a torn pectoral muscle is 3-4 months.The Texans put Watt on injured reserve, but have now designated him to return. With a return to practice, Houston now has a 21-day window to add him back to the active roster.On the night Watt tore his pectoral muscle, he and the team initially thought he would be out for the rest of the season. "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal," Watt tweeted on Oct. 27. "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve."Houston clinched the AFC South with a victory over the Buccaneers on Saturday, so they will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 and then host a playoff game.Watt did not miss a game during the first five seasons of his career, but has dealt with major injuries in three of his past four seasons. In 2016, Watt only played in three games before undergoing season-ending back surgery. The following year, Watt broke his leg in Week 5.In 2019, Watt played in all 16 regular-season games, finishing the season with 16 sacks, which ranked second in the NFL.When Watt got hurt, he led the NFL in pressures and quarterback hits. Houston is ranked 26th in the NFL with 31 sacks this season.