JJ Watt gives Altuve good luck gift before Game 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From one Houston athlete to another, Texans star J.J. Watt sent Astros' Jose Altuve a special message ahead of Game 6 of the World Series.Astros' second baseman shared on his Instagram a picture of the multiple bottles of wine he received as a gift from Houston's defensive end.The bottles of Caymus Vineyards came along with a note that read, "Just wanted to drop off a little gift to say 'Thank You' for all the entertainment this season. You are truly an inspiration to myself and so many people. One bottle is for you and your wife to enjoy ... and the other is for celebrating after you bring home another trophy."The wine gifted is a 2014 Special Edition Cabernet Sauvignon which, according to Caymus Vineyards' website, runs for about $180.Game 6 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals starts at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday.