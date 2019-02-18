SPORTS

J.J. Watt excited to be an uncle

There's another Watt in the world, but the NFL will have to wait quite a few years to start this one!

From "Defensive Player of the Year" to "Man of the Year," J.J. Watt has another title: uncle!

He tweeted a congratulations to his brother Derek Watt and his wife.
JJ Watt gifts student a jersey after 99th school day tweet goes viral
JJ Watt gifts student a jersey after 99th school day tweet goes viral


The Los Angeles Chargers fullback posted a photo of his new baby with the caption, "what better way to spend our first wedding anniversary than welcoming our son, Logan James Watt, to our family!"


It looks like J.J. and T.J. Watt can add L.J. to the bunch! Derek's middle name is John, but he doesn't go by D.J. All three brothers play in the NFL.
