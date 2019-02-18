J.J. Watt excited to be an uncle

He tweeted a congratulations to his brother Derek Watt and his wife.
We’re uncles @_TJWatt!!!!!!!!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 18, 2019
Congrats @DerekWatt34 & @gabriella_watt2!!!
Man I cannot wait to spoil this little guy!!
The Los Angeles Chargers fullback posted a photo of his new baby with the caption, "what better way to spend our first wedding anniversary than welcoming our son, Logan James Watt, to our family!"
It looks like J.J. and T.J. Watt can add L.J. to the bunch! Derek's middle name is John, but he doesn't go by D.J. All three brothers play in the NFL.