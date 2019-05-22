JJ Watt stars in mock ad to 'endorse' potato chips from student's class project

Let us explain.
On Tuesday, a teacher tweeted to Watt about a class project in which students created products and were tasked to use an advertising technique.
"One of my students chose celebrity endorsement...and look who he chose!!" the user @Trippel_Class stated in the tweet.
J.J. Watt, who boasts more than 5.4 million followers and counting, saw the tweet and ran with the "endorsement," creating an albeit crudely produced advertisement for "Energy Chips."
"Had a couple extra minutes during lunch break today, so I figured maybe this would help boost his grade on the project," Watt tweeted along with a video of the mock ad.
In the clip, Watt firmly gets behind the chips, saying he grabs the product when he "lacks energy." He's also holding what looks like a re-production of the student's chip bag.
Watt is then seen giving the product to his teammate, wide receiver Will Fuller, who has a bite of a chip and is instantly energized.
Of Fuller's performance, Watt tweeted, "I also brought on a second endorser, but we need to work on his script a bit."
You can watch the "advertisement" in the video above.
And just a reminder, Watt has legitimate endorsement deals with companies like Reebok and DirecTV.
