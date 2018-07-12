HOUSTON ASTROS

J.J. Watt delivers All-Star Game jerseys to Astros

J.J. Watt presents Astros will All-Star jerseys (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
How much more Houston can it get with this moment? Before the Astros and Athletics faced off in their final game of a four-game series, all Astros in the All-Star Game received their jerseys.

A Houston legend was in attendance to distribute the jerseys. J.J. Watt had a nice moment with Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, A.J. Hinch and George Springer.

Gerrit Cole is the other Astros All-Star, but was not in attendance. He is currently on the MLB's bereavement list.

This year's All-Star Game occurs on Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at Nationals Park. Alex Bregman is scheduled to participate in the home run derby the night before.
