J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai appear to be enjoying tropical getaway with family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his fiancé, Chicago Red Star player Kealia Ohai, are spending Valentine's Day weekend in what appears to be a tropical getaway, according to social media.

Watt posted a photo of Ohai on Instagram with a series of heart-eyed emojis showing the soccer star working out in an outdoor gym.



The couple have been engaged since last May, but no wedding date has been made public.

"Is this a pre-wedding workout?" asked one fan.

Another fan commented saying, "I'm am suspecting it's a pre-wedding workout!"

The Texans star also spent some time playing golf with his family with quite the scenic background.



Fans even spotted a possible wedding gift for the couple on Instagram.



Watt proposed to Ohai in the Bahamas in May 2019.

READ MORE: SHE SAID YES! Houston Texans' J.J. Watt proposes to girlfriend Kealia Ohai

He spoke with ABC13 about the key to planning the perfect Texas-sized wedding.

"It's open bar for everybody," Watt said during last summer's Veteran Minicamp. "It's the only way to make a good wedding."

A few days after their engagement, Ohai described what she called the "perfect proposal" from Watt.

"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said.

READ MORE: J.J. Watt reveals the secret to a Texans-sized wedding
