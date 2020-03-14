Coronavirus

JJ Watt and fellow Houston athletes step up to help those in need during coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston athletes are stepping up to the plate while many families try to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Texans star J.J. Watt joined the list of Houstonians giving back to the community with an announcement Sunday that he, and his wife Kealia Ohai, will be donating $350K to the Houston Food Bank.

ESPN reports the couple's donation will provide over one million meals for those in need during this unprecedented time.

On Saturday, Astros outfielder George Springer announced that he would be donating $100,000 to Minute Maid Park employees who are impacted by the cancellation of events.

Following that announcement, Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers Jr. announced that they would be donating meals to the Houston Food Bank for families affected by school's closing.



In an interview with ABC13 Sunday, McCullers said he wants to give back to Houston because of how great the community has been to him over the last five years.

"The health and the safety of the American people is obviously first, above and beyond sports," McCullers said about the season opener being suspended. "We want to be able to give people that escape, especially in times like this where there is some panic, some unrest."

You can watch David Nuño's full interview with McCullers in the video above.

The kind gestures come after it was announced earlier this week that the MLB is suspending spring training and pushing back the season opener amid growing coronavirus concerns.

READ MORE: MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day

"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.

MLB also indefinitely postponed 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona.

"MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible," MLB added.
