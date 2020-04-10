Sports

Jeff Bagwell shares incredible insights from his 15-year career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What a way to start the new partnership with ABC13 and the Houston Sports Authority Q'd Up Interview.

Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell sat down for an extended, 30 minute interview with Sports Authority VP Patti Smith.

Bagwell shares incredible insights from his 15 year career, including the real story behind one of the most unique and productive batting stances in Major League history (Hint: fellow Hall of Famer, Tony Gwynn.)

The Astros icon also shares his thoughts on the way the current players handled the cheating scandal; the effect that analytics has on the game, both good and bad; and what he's most proud of from his career.

This is Jeff Bagwell at his best. One of the true legends of Houston sports, offering an inside look at his career and the future of the Astros and Major League Baseball.
