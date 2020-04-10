Sports

Astros legend Jeff Bagwell gives extended interview about MLB

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What a way to start the new partnership with ABC13 and the Houston Sports Authority Q'd Up Interview.

Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell sat down for an extended, 30 minute interview with Sports Authority VP Patti Smith.

Bagwell shares incredible insights from his 15 year career, including the real story behind one of the most unique and productive batting stances in Major League history (Hint: fellow Hall of Famer, Tony Gwynn.)

The Astros icon also shares his thoughts on the way the current players handled the cheating scandal; the effect that analytics has on the game, both good and bad; and what he's most proud of from his career.

This is Jeff Bagwell at his best. One of the true legends of Houston sports, offering an inside look at his career and the future of the Astros and Major League Baseball.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballhall of fame
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers overnight, cooler Friday
Storm causes tree to topple onto roof of Cypress home
Judge Hidalgo on COVID-19 fight: 'We're in the thick of it'
HPD officer in ICU after positive COVID-19 test
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
Parents plea for releases as 5 test positive at jail
Texans to land WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Los Angeles Rams
Show More
Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend
ABC13 Evening News for April 9, 2020
Expired registration sticker? Texas is giving you a pass
FDA orders church to stop selling fake COVID-19 medicine
Here's how small businesses can apply for no-interest loans
More TOP STORIES News