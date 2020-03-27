Coronavirus

Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus weeks after stars test positive

All Utah Jazz players and staff have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health after completing their respective periods of isolation and quarantine following exposure to the coronavirus, according to a team official.

More than two weeks ago, Jazz center Rudy Gobert was one of three NBA players to test positive for COVID-19, prompting the NBA to suspend play.

One day later, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, though he told ABC's "Good Morning America" on March 16 that he showed no symptoms of being sick before testing positive and had continued to have no signs of illness since going into isolation.

The Jazz will continue to practice social distancing and limiting time outside of their homes to essential activities, in accordance recommendations from the NBA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The players and staff no longer pose a risk of infection to others, regardless of prior testing status, according to the Utah Department of Health.

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus update: 2nd Jazz player, star Donovan Mitchell, tests positive for COVID-19

The video above is from a previous story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscoronavirusnbacoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19utah jazz
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
House passes $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill amid last-minute snag
Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases
1st COVID-19 death in City of Houston involved recent traveler
Texas Children's Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas Children's Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19
Memorial Hermann cancels patient visitation
One more warm day before a front and storms
Up to 4 major hurricanes eyed for 2020 Atlantic storm season
High school principal tests positive for COVID-19
Astros stars treat Houston nurses to lunch on Opening Day
Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases
Show More
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
COVID-19: How to keep your household safe from outside germs
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
Harris Co. emergency managers planning for extra hospital beds
This video out of Friendswood is sure to make you smile
More TOP STORIES News