James Harden's JH-Town Weekend expected to be star-studded event

Rockets star James Harden hosts his second annual JH-town weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's not NBA All-Star Weekend, but it might feel like it with all the celebrities expected to roll through town starting Friday.

Houston Rockets star James Harden is hosting his second annual JH-Town Weekend.

The three-day event kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. with a comedy show at Arena Theatre on the Southwest Freeway.

The line up of comedians includes DC Young Fly, Michael Blackson and DeRay Davis, who fans might recognize from Nick Cannon's improv comedy show "Wild 'N Out."

On Saturday, the entertainment continues with a celebrity softball game at Schroeder Park. Chris Paul, Travis Scott, Draya Michele and Meek Mill are expected to play.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m.

JH-Town Weekend concludes Sunday at 3:00 p.m. with a charity basketball game. That event will be held at Texas Southern University's H&PE Arena on 3000 Wheeler Avenue.

It's not too late to grab your seat this weekend. Tickets are still available.
