James Harden's JH-Town Weekend returning in late August

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not NBA All-Star Weekend, but it might feel like it with all the celebrities expected to roll through town for The Beard.

Houston Rockets star James Harden is hosting his third annual JH-Town Weekend.

The three-day event will take place from Aug. 23-25. There will be a comedy show and celebrity softball game, along with surprises and celebrity appearances.

Unlike recent years, there will not be a celebrity basketball game. This year will only feature a softball game.

Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale Aug.13. All proceeds will go to 3TheHardenWay, which is Harden's charity organization.

For more information on Harden's charity, you can visit his website, which also provides information on JH-Town Weekend.



