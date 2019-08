James Harden's JH-Town Weekend returning in late August

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not NBA All-Star Weekend, but it might feel like it with all the celebrities expected to roll through town for The Beard.Houston Rockets star James Harden is hosting his third annual JH-Town Weekend.The three-day event will take place from Aug. 23-25. There will be a comedy show and celebrity softball game, along with surprises and celebrity appearances.Unlike recent years, there will not be a celebrity basketball game. This year will only feature a softball game.Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale Aug.13. All proceeds will go to 3TheHardenWay, which is Harden's charity organization.For more information on Harden's charity, you can visit his website , which also provides information on JH-Town Weekend.