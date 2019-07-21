Houston Rockets

James Harden squashes chemistry issues rumor with Chris Paul

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a busy, busy week for James Harden. He joined the ownership team of the soccer club the Houston Dynamo, and Friday he gave away Adidas shoes and answered some pretty cool questions from participants of his Basketball Pro Camp.

Saturday he hit the court with the youngsters over at the M-I-3 Center. More than 600 young hoopsters in grades 1-12 were on the hardwood.

It's always a highlight of the camp when Harden goes one-on-one with the campers. The beard takes no mercy.

Harden is psyched to be playing with long-time friend Russell Westbrook once again, but Harden has nothing but respect for former teammate Chris Paul.



"Chris has been unbelievable these last two years. He's helped me grow as a leader, as a mentor, just all that good stuff," Harden said.
