James Harden squashes chemistry issues rumor with Chris Paul

Saturday he hit the court with the youngsters over at the M-I-3 Center. More than 600 young hoopsters in grades 1-12 were on the hardwood.
It's always a highlight of the camp when Harden goes one-on-one with the campers. The beard takes no mercy.
Harden is psyched to be playing with long-time friend Russell Westbrook once again, but Harden has nothing but respect for former teammate Chris Paul.
At his Basketball ProCamp today #Rockets @JHarden13 set the record straight about him and Chris Paul @CP3 @abc13houston @NBA @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/bxoL79DvCK— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) July 20, 2019
"Chris has been unbelievable these last two years. He's helped me grow as a leader, as a mentor, just all that good stuff," Harden said.