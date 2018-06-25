HOUSTON ROCKETS

James Harden returns to Los Angeles middle school for block party

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know these five fun facts about James Harden?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Harden always finds a way back to his roots. The Rockets guard visited Audubon Middle School, his alma mater in Los Angeles, to celebrate his past season.

Harden visited friends, family, and students for the Adidas Basketball "Imma be a Star" block party.

Adidas Basketball General Manager Kris Aman and Harden revealed 12 new outdoor courts for the school. Harden and Adidas are also renovating the indoor arena that will be finished before the beginning of the school year.


Rick Ross and Famous Dex performed in concert at the event. Attendees also participated in basketball games, and were offered a food spread.

"Imma be a Star" goes back to Harden leaving a piece of paper for his mother as a high school freshman with those exact words.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston RocketsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Travis Scott celebrates home run during JH-Town weekend
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
James Harden's JH-Town Weekend to be star-studded event
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News