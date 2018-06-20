James Harden, Jose Altuve named finalists for ESPYs Best Male Athlete Award

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston will be represented well at the ESPY Awards on July 18. Rockets guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve have been named finalists for the ESPY Best Male Athlete Award. This is the first time receiving the honor for both athletes. Harden has also been named a finalist for best NBA player.
Joining Harden and Altuve as the other finalists are New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Stanley Cup Champion Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. Kevin Durant took the award home last year.
Both Harden and Altuve are being honored for their respective seasons.
Altuve took home American League MVP in 2017 along with a World Series Championship. His 204 hits were the most in the AL and his .346 batting average was a career high.
Harden finished this past season with averages of 30.4 PPG and 8.8 APG. He had the Rockets one win away from the NBA Finals and is a finalist for the NBA MVP. His 60-point triple-double against the Orlando Magic was the first in NBA history.
Fans can have a say in the voting by clicking here. Be sure to have an input on your favorite Houston athletes!