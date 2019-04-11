Vype

Jacquizz Rodgers enters Vype Hall with big career credentials

By VYPE
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At 5-foot-6, the odds can be stacked against you on the football field.

Unless you are Jacquizz Rodgers.

The legend from Lamar Consolidated has been named to the second class of the VYPE Hall of Fame, which will be inducted at the VYPE Awards presented by Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine April 28th at Stereo Live.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer shredded the state of Texas from 2004-2007. He set the all-time Texas high school football record for touchdowns with 135 scores, won a state title for Lamar Consolidated and was named the Built Ford Tough Class 4A Football Player of the Year.

Get more on Rodgers' enshrinement through our partner VYPE Houston.

SEE OTHER VYPE STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonvypefootballhigh school sports
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VYPE
Kingwood HS alum Travis Swanson reflects on NFL career
Former The Woodlands coach to take over Oak Ridge program
Fastest HS track star tops Houston prep athletes list
Houston area's best volleyball players take over Gator Bayou
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News