Jacquizz Rodgers enters Vype Hall with big career credentials

Unless you are Jacquizz Rodgers.
The legend from Lamar Consolidated has been named to the second class of the VYPE Hall of Fame, which will be inducted at the VYPE Awards presented by Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine April 28th at Stereo Live.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneer shredded the state of Texas from 2004-2007. He set the all-time Texas high school football record for touchdowns with 135 scores, won a state title for Lamar Consolidated and was named the Built Ford Tough Class 4A Football Player of the Year.
Get more on Rodgers' enshrinement through our partner VYPE Houston.
