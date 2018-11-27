SPORTS

It's Simone Biles Day! Olympic gymnast to be presented with key to the city of Houston

Simone Biles will be presented with a key to the city.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is getting her own day and you can celebrate along with her because it's today!

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is declaring Nov. 27 Simone Biles Day.

He'll present Biles with a declaration and a key to the city this afternoon.

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history.

Earlier this month, she won four gold medals at the World Championships in Qatar, becoming the first American to win a medal in every event at Worlds.

Simone Biles talks to ABC13's Pooja Lodhia about life on and off the mat

