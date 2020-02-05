Houston-area students prepare for life-changing moment on National Signing Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a big day for Houston-area high school student-athletes as they commit to play for the college of their choice on National Signing Day.Shadow Creek High School is one of the many schools where student-athletes have shined, and a huge class of seniors will sign today.The school won its first-ever state football championship this year. Ten of those players are moving on to the college level.Football players from Shadow Creek are expected to sign letters of intent, and while National Signing Day typically revolves around local football stars, at Shadow Creek they are not just about football.The guys will be sharing the stage with some very talented female athletes: a golfer, two softball players, three volleyball players, and two basketball players.The school is also moving up from 5A to 6A, which means they will face bigger schools and possibly tougher competition.ABC13 will stream the National Signing Day events. Sterling High School was featured at 8 a.m., Shadow Creek will be up next at 9:30 a.m., and Westfield High School will be at 10:30 a.m.