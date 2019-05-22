Sports

It's East vs West in the 2019 All-Star Bayou Bowl

High school graduates get one more shot on the gridiron before suiting up at the next level.
It's the 2019 GHFCA All Star Bayou Bowl Football game, Saturday, June 8 starting at 7pm at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City!

It's Houston East vs Houston West in the annual classic that began in 2003. The Bayou Bowl is an All-Star Football Game featuring 36 of the best teams from the Greater Houston Area against 36 of the best from the State of Louisiana.

CHECK OUT THE TEAMS:



EAST:





WEST:





Can't make the game? The Bayou Bowl will be on a live broadcast on ABC13. Find more details about the Bayou Bowl here.

The 2019 GHFCA All Star Bayou Bowl Football game is played in League City, Texas. "Live and Play Along the Bay" in League City, Texas.

