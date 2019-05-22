It's East vs West in the 2019 All-Star Bayou Bowl

It's the 2019 GHFCA All Star Bayou Bowl Football game, Saturday, June 8 starting at 7pm at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City!
It's Houston East vs Houston West in the annual classic that began in 2003. The Bayou Bowl is an All-Star Football Game featuring 36 of the best teams from the Greater Houston Area against 36 of the best from the State of Louisiana.
Can't make the game? The Bayou Bowl will be on a live broadcast on ABC13. Find more details about the Bayou Bowl here.
The 2019 GHFCA All Star Bayou Bowl Football game is played in League City, Texas.