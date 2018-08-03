It has been an important summer for Klein Collins High School running back Isaiah Spiller. Going into his senior season, his focus is to be one of the leaders and propel the Tigers to a state championship. The Tigers are coming off an 11-1 season and perfect 7-0 record in district.This summer has been focused on two-a-days for Spiller. He will workout with his team in the morning and either run hills by himself or work with a coach in the afternoon. The on-field drills focus on agility and Spiller says there are major improvements. He said his 40-yard dash is faster, he has gained five to 10 pounds of muscle and bench pressing more than he did at the beginning of summer workouts.Spiller has a good support system, especially with father Fred Spiller pushing him. Fred is a former tight end at Texas A&M and has been proud watching Isaiah's growth and maturity over the years.Isaiah is following his father's footsteps. He announced his commitment to Texas A&M in July and said the coaching staff was the difference in his decision. Spiller was with new A&M coach Jimbo Fisher at a BBQ and can't wait for the opportunity to be coached by him."He's a really sincere guy," Isaiah said, adding that Fisher cares about his teammates both on and off the field.