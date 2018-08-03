HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Isaiah Spiller ready for strong senior season before joining Texas A&M

EMBED </>More Videos

Isaiah Spiller looking to follow father's footsteps (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It has been an important summer for Klein Collins High School running back Isaiah Spiller. Going into his senior season, his focus is to be one of the leaders and propel the Tigers to a state championship. The Tigers are coming off an 11-1 season and perfect 7-0 record in district.

This summer has been focused on two-a-days for Spiller. He will workout with his team in the morning and either run hills by himself or work with a coach in the afternoon. The on-field drills focus on agility and Spiller says there are major improvements. He said his 40-yard dash is faster, he has gained five to 10 pounds of muscle and bench pressing more than he did at the beginning of summer workouts.

Spiller has a good support system, especially with father Fred Spiller pushing him. Fred is a former tight end at Texas A&M and has been proud watching Isaiah's growth and maturity over the years.

Isaiah is following his father's footsteps. He announced his commitment to Texas A&M in July and said the coaching staff was the difference in his decision. Spiller was with new A&M coach Jimbo Fisher at a BBQ and can't wait for the opportunity to be coached by him.

"He's a really sincere guy," Isaiah said, adding that Fisher cares about his teammates both on and off the field.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportshigh school footballklein isdtexas a&m universityHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Elite defensive backs look to lead Fort Bend Bush football into playoffs
Brazosport football coach honors late athlete who battled cancer
'RIP Momma': Conroe HS QB dedicating senior year to his mom
Lamar football coach Tom Nolen retires after 33 years
More high school football
SPORTS
Texans players mess around in the rain after practice
Johnny Manziel to make first start in Canadian Football League
D'Eriq King ready to lead University of Houston to new heights
Astros return to Dodger Stadium in World Series rematch
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect stalked doctor 5 times before killing him, sources say
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
Dispatch audio records chaos before murder suspect shot himself
HPD chief haunted by METRO bus video of doctor's murder
Timeline shows how police closed the net around Joseph Pappas
Crosby chemical plant, CEO indicted for 'reckless' release
BLUE WATER ALERT: Galveston beaches seeing blue hues again
Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32
Show More
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
More News