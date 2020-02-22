Is this what Simone Biles is bringing to 2020 Olympics?

On Thursday, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport posted a video on Twitter showing the vault move.
"Just droppin this here real quick ," wrote Biles.
just droppin this here real quick :-) pic.twitter.com/sIx0M112qJ— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 21, 2020
It's called the Yurchenko double pike, and no female gymnast has ever pulled it off in competition.
Some fans are speculating she's preparing to show it off during the Tokyo Olympics.
READ ALSO: Winning sleep routine? Simone Biles doesn't hit 'snooze'