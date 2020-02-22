Sports

Is this what Simone Biles is bringing to 2020 Olympics?

Gymnastics star and proud Houston-area native Simone Biles appears to be working on her next big move, and if she pulls it off, she'll be the first female to do it!

On Thursday, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport posted a video on Twitter showing the vault move.

"Just droppin this here real quick ," wrote Biles.



It's called the Yurchenko double pike, and no female gymnast has ever pulled it off in competition.

Some fans are speculating she's preparing to show it off during the Tokyo Olympics.

READ ALSO: Winning sleep routine? Simone Biles doesn't hit 'snooze'

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: ABC13's Charly Edsitty spoke to the Olympic gold medalist about her opportunity to encourage local young girls.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsgymnasticsu.s. & worldtwittersportssimone bilesfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reddick says he and other Astros are getting death threats
Woman gets 50 years for pimping out 16-year-old girl
Man accused of sexually assaulting grandmother in her home
Beautiful blue waves seen in Galveston
Weekend traffic: How to get around Mardi Gras
Frosty night in Houston, even colder next week
Fake dentist treated patients in his home, prosecutors say
Show More
Video shows gunman shooting 10-month-old girl in head
ABC13 Evening News for February 21, 2020
Pay raise may not be enough to fill empty HFD seats
Purse snatcher stalked victim from behind the wheel
Nancy Pelosi visits Port of Houston
More TOP STORIES News