INSIDE THE PROGRAM: Coach Nathan Toon has Nimitz in district title contention

INSIDE THE PROGRAM: Toon has Nimitz in district title contention; playoff lock

Normally when you hear that a team is rebuilding, that lessens the expectation for the team having a lot of success.

That's not the case for the Nimitz Cougars this basketball season though. While Nimitz lost a heartbreaker against Eisenhower 61-58 in OT, the Cougars are currently in district title contention.

Yes, the team only has two returning starters from last year, however, with the system head coach Nathan Toon ran last year, his roster is filled with varsity experience.

SPORTS
