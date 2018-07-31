Injury woes continue for Astros as sore shoulder sidelines George Springer

The Houston Astros lost another offensive star on Tuesday.
Already without Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, center fielder George Springer left the game in the middle of the second inning against the Seattle Mariners with what the team termed left shoulder soreness.
Springer was injured in the bottom of the first inning after an aggressive diving attempt to catch a sharp line drive from Seattle's Denard Span. Springer was unable to make the play, then appeared to be favoring his left shoulder.
The team said Springer will be evaluated further Wednesday.
The World Series MVP was replaced in the lineup by Kyle Tucker, who entered the game in left field, and Tony Kemp moved to center field.
Springer is batting .249 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs.
