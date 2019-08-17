Hundreds of fans lineup outside Academy for new Jose Altuve hat collection release

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans came out in droves for the release of Jose Altuve's new hat collection Saturday morning.Video above shows fans getting their new hats at the Academy on Kirby and the Southwest Freeway when it opened.The first people in line had been there since 5:30 Friday evening for Altuve's "New Era X " Astros hats.The biggest perk was given to the first 100 fans who purchased the hats. They were invited to a private autograph session with the Astros second baseman."He's been such a big deal throughout the seasons, since '11 when he got called up," said one fan in line about Altuve. "He's just been a great player and a good heart on the team."The autograph session is scheduled for next week.Altuve's collection will be officially released on Aug. 24 and will feature three caps and two beanies.