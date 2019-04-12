Humble ISD advances 4 soccer teams to regional tourneys

It was another banner night for Humble ISD on the pitch.For the third-straight season, Kingwood girls soccer is heading to the Regional Semifinals with a 3-1 victory against Deer Park on Friday. Kingwood hasn't reached the Regional Finals since the 2010 season.District-mate Atascocita moved on to the Regional Semifinals with a penalty kicks victory over Clear Springs. After full time and overtime, the Lady Eagles won the match 4-3 in penalty kicks. This is only the second time in program history Atascocita has reached the Regional Semifinals. The last trip to the fourth round came in the 2017 season.Atascocita will face Tompkins at 12:30 p.m. and Cinco Ranch will play Kingwood at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Deer Park's Abshier Stadium. The Regional Final between the winners will take place Saturday at 11:30 a.m.Kingwood Park had the best night of all, sending not just its state semifinalist girls soccer team back to the Regional Tournament but also its boys team.Kingwood Park girls soccer defeated College Station on Friday, 3-2, to advance to the Regional Semifinals for the second-straight year and fourth time overall. The Lady Panthers are seeking back-to-back trips to the UIL State Soccer Tournament.Kingwood Park will play Port Neches-Groves on Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. at Turner Stadium. Pflugerville and Nederland will face off in the game following at 1 p.m.Winners will play in the Region III-5A Final on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Turner Stadium.For the boys, Kingwood Park defeated Pflugerville Connally, 3-1. This is the first time since the 2017 season the Panthers will play in a Regional Semifinal. Kingwood Park last reached a Regional Final in 2011.Kingwood Park will face Goose Creek Memorial on Friday, April 12, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. at Turner Stadium. In the other Regional Semifinal, Sharpstown and Cedar Park will collide at 4 p.m.The Region III-5A Semifinal is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Turner Stadium.