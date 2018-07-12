Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute 🤔 Culver City? 👀🍕 https://t.co/1QxgALyekK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2018

How many people are standing in line to see if LeBron James shows up at a Blaze Pizza in Culver City? pic.twitter.com/5MxwtdILla — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 10, 2018

If you haven't heard by now, LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He joins one of the most historic franchises in NBA history, and the city is pretty hyped about it.James has part ownership in Blaze Pizza. He took to his Twitter account to inform the public of a possible event. Fans were able to visit any Blaze Pizza location and receive free pizza.Fans were excited and lined up hours in advance for the opportunity to meet the newest Lakers star. Some traveled from different parts of California. Pizza is also a nice addition to meeting James.Unfortunately for the fans, there was only pizza. James did not appear at the event, and his wife posted a picture of James while he was supposed to be present at Blaze Pizza.Sure, this could have been a smart marketing strategy by James. Fans were likely upset, though.If James brings a championship to the city, maybe they will forgive him for this.