University of Houston looking to advance to championship game with win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) --
The University of Houston Cougars are looking to advance to a championship game today, and they'll do it with a true freshman making his first start.

The Cougars will battle their rival, the Memphis Tigers, at 11 a.m. on ABC13.

If the Coogs win, they head to their first American Athletic Conference championship game since 2015.

Last Thursday versus Tulane, the squad lost starting quarterback D'Eriq King for the rest of the season, when he suffered a knee injury.

Clayton Tune stepped in, finishing with two touchdowns and one interception in the 48-17 win. Tune will start today.

On Monday, a source told ESPN UH's star defensive tackle Ed Oliver is expected to play during today's game in Memphis.

Oliver has been out since Oct. 20, when he suffered a bruised knee against Navy.

Oliver and head coach Major Applewhite also received an extra amount of attention during the nationally-televised Tulane game after a heated argument.

UH star Ed Oliver and head coach Major Applewhite 'moving forward' past heated argument, pair says

UH star Ed Oliver and head coach Major Applewhite get into heated argument on sideline



Despite the argument and the injuries, Applewhite said the team has moved forward.

"It's great to be a Cougar. It's great to be in Houston playing for a championship. There's a lot to be grateful for. Despite all the injuries, it's not what we don't have, it's what we do have. We've won games with what we do have, so let go win another one," Applewhite told reporters.

