The next time you're out in Houston, you'll notice law enforcement from the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office sporting a black Rockets cap.HPD Chief Art Acevedo gave the OK for the move Tuesday night after the Rockets' win over the Utah Jazz to move on to the Western Conference Finals."We will authorize wearing of the Houston Rockets uniform cap during Finals for a World Championship like we did during the World Series. Actually, let's not wait, effective tomorrow we will authorize the Rockets cap through the playoffs, but it has to be the dark cap like this," Acevedo tweeted.After making the call, he challenged Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to do the same."We're in, chief -- let's do this!" Gonzalez tweeted back to Acevedo.Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus Golden State is Monday at the Toyota Center.