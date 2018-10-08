Looks like we owe @houstonpolice some #CLE corned beef sandwiches. Hey, Chief @ArtAcevedo we will be in touch!

***Googles “how to send food in the mail” ⚾️⚾️⚾️😑 pic.twitter.com/UyK9aoOYBj — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 8, 2018

Now that the Houston Astros have prevailed during Game 3, sweeping the series, HPD Chief Art Acevedo is looking forward to his prize.Acevedo and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams made a friendly wager during the playoffs.If the Astros had lost, Acevedo would have been forced to ship some of our delicious Tex-Mex to Ohio.Instead, Houston's performance earned the city's top cop some of Cleveland's infamous corned beef sandwiches.