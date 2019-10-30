How United Airlines wants to help Astros fans go to Game 7

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want to go to Game 7 of the World Series without breaking the bank, your airline miles can get you there.
According to United Airlines, they have opened up to MileagePlus auctions for customers to bid their miles for a chance to watch the Astros against the Nationals in a winner-take-all battle.
The seats up for auction are two mezzanine seats and two suite seats.
Fans will need to hurry to place their bids. The auction ends at 11:30 a.m.
The game is set for 7:08 p.m., with Astros pitcher Zack Greinke taking the mound.
