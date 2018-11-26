HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When the Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans tonight on Monday Night Football, it will likely be with heavy hearts.
Team owner Bob McNair passed away Friday after a long battle with skin cancer. He was 81.
The Texans will honor McNair during the game by wearing a decal on their helmets with his initials, RCM.
In honor of Mr. McNair.#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/10RN5q6X4j— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 24, 2018
Since McNair's death, condolences from players, fans and other NFL organizations have poured in.
'LEGENDARY GIANT:' Social media reacts to Houston Texans owner Bob McNair's death
Defensive star J.J. Watt said McNair gave him and so many others a chance to play football in Houston.
Rest In Peace Mr. McNair. Thank you for giving myself and so many others an opportunity here in Houston. My thoughts are with Janice, Cal and the entire McNair family.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 24, 2018
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said McNair was more than a team owner as he and his family showed generosity to many community and local philanthropic causes.
But one of the main things McNair is credited with is bringing the NFL back to Houston and being the driving force behind getting NRG Stadium built.
SEE ALSO: Texans owner Bob McNair became face of Houston's NFL bid after Oilers left
Don’t forget Bob McNair also was instrumental in the construction of NRG Stadium and in bringing the Super Bowl to @HoustonTX in 2017, one of the best games ever.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 24, 2018
The players all held a moment of silence for McNair before practice on Saturday.
"Bob was a great man. Bob was a man that loved his family, he was a Christian man, he was a guy who got knocked down in life, picked himself back up. He loved Houston," said Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien.
The Texans are going for a franchise record eight straight wins when they host the Titans.
Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.
