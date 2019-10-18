Sports

How strong wind gusts in New York could impact ALCS Game 4

By
THE BRONX, New York (KTRK) -- Using a formula, a Rice University professor found out just how strong winds could impact Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Rice University physics professor Paul Padley tested a new formula Thursday. Knowing strong wind gusts are in New York, Padley computed what could take place during Thursday's ALCS game between the Astros and Yankees.

"The ball could be swirling, doing all kinds of things," Padley explained. "Yeah, they're going to earn their money tonight."

Padley said the wind could slow a fastball down by 10 miles per hour. That's why he says you might see a lot more of another type of pitch.

"The curveballs are going to curve more because basically the ball is cutting through the wind," Padley explained. "So the spin on the ball is going to have a bigger effect."

Padley said Thursday's wind gusts at Yankees Stadium are going to help batters as well. Padley said a fly ball could carry an additional 50 feet.

"The winds are going to be blowing out of here from the west, and Yankee field is a little tilted out, so there's going to be an advantage to hitting to right field," Padley said.

Padley says baseball physics also apply to Minute Maid Park. If the roof is closed, Padley says air conditioning impacts how far a ball travels.

If you're a fan of home runs, Padley said you should always want the see Minute Maid Park's roof open.

"So, the biggest effect at Minute Maid Park is just going to be the temperature of the air," Padley explained. "In general, if you had Minute Maid Park open on a hot day, the ball would fly further."

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshouston astrosnew york yankees
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman tells siblings to 'move back to your country'
HPD officer relieved of duty after Midtown bar arrest
Astros could face wind-whipped ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium
Harris Co. Judge and Bronx Borough President in tasty ALCS bet
State denies Harvey aid to hundreds of federal loan recipients
When you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets
Firefighter calls mayday during fire at Main Street Market
Show More
Juul ends sale of sweet flavors after mysterious deaths
Energy Secretary Perry tells Trump he plans on resigning
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
The shuttle that got away: Enterprise in NYC, not Houston
Parrot found safe after it was stolen from Walmart parking lot
More TOP STORIES News