Houston FC prides themselves on the success on and off the field

By Juan Beltran
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the last three years Houston FC has been using the game of soccer to teach young men the value of life and education.

Those efforts have proven to work as nine of its players have committed to play college soccer next year.

Many of these athletes credit the club for their success and guidance.

"It's amazing. I think it teaches you the values that are expected of you at the next level, and interacting with your team," Sam Miller told ABC13.

Some of the players will be the first in their family to go to college.

"My parents were real proud of me when I committed to the University of St. Thomas," Paolo Flores said.

