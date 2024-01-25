Houston visits Charlotte on 3-game road slide

Houston Rockets (20-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Charlotte looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Hornets have gone 5-14 in home games. Charlotte has a 6-22 record against teams over .500.

The Rockets have gone 4-15 away from home. Houston is sixth in the league with 45.0 rebounds per game. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 9.2.

The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 112.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 119.8 the Hornets give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 128-119 on Nov. 2. Jalen Green scored 23 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 20.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Sengun is scoring 22.1 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 17.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 104.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 114.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Mark Williams: out (back).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Jae'Sean Tate: out (wrist), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (ankle), Reggie Bullock: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.