Houston Texans won't hire full-time GM for 2019: Source

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans are not hiring a general manager for the 2019 season and instead will divvy up those responsibilities among existing front-office members such as Matt Bazirgan, James Liipfert, Chris Olsen and Jack Easterby, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston has been without a GM since June 7, when they fired Brian Gaine. He had been in that role since January 2018 after signing a five-year contract with the team.

At the time of Gaine's firing, the Texans said their football operations would be led by Olsen, the team's senior vice president of football administration, while they searched for a new GM.

One potential GM candidate was New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who is under contract with the Patriots. When Houston attempted to interview him, New England filed tampering charges against the Texans, which they ultimately dropped last month.

Former Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer and San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew were among those the Texans did interview for the vacant GM job.

Houston finished last season 11-5 to win the AFC South but lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.

