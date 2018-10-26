Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL, head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed while speaking to reporters Friday.Fuller left Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury. It happened halfway through the fourth quarter when Fuller tried to catch a deep pass.He was checked out on the field and was able to walk off on his own.Fuller had five catches for 124 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown before he left the game.Fuller missed a game earlier this season because of a hamstring injury.