SPORTS

Houston Texans' Will Fuller out for season after tearing ACL in Thursday night game

EMBED </>More Videos

Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is out for the season with a torn ACL, head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed while speaking to reporters Friday.

Fuller left Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury. It happened halfway through the fourth quarter when Fuller tried to catch a deep pass.

He was checked out on the field and was able to walk off on his own.
Fuller had five catches for 124 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown before he left the game.

Fuller missed a game earlier this season because of a hamstring injury.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansknee injuryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans lose WR Will Fuller for season with torn ACL
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
Will Fuller's big night for Texans curtailed by ACL tear
Sources: Rockets offer Wolves four first-round draft picks for Jimmy Butler
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection with mailed pipe bombs
Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long record, including bomb threat
Fired CSI's mishandling of evidence impacts sex assault cases
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
Giant runaway spool sideswipes driver on I-10
2 more suspicious packages recovered
Houston teen on life support after being shot in head dies
Show More
Alex Bregman joins ESPN as analyst before World Series tonight
Largest Crystal Clear Lagoon opening in Texas City
Criminals using fake paper license plates to cover up crimes
Ford recalls nearly 1.3M Focuses because engines can stall
Lost load of gravel creates driving hazard on North Freeway
More News