Houston Texans upset New England Patriots, 28-22

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The underdog took home the win.The Texans won against the New England Patriots, 28-22.A thirteen yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Darren Fells put the Texans ahead by two touchdowns. The score was part of an 88 yard drive for Houston.A fourteen yard touchdown from Duke Johnson put the Houston Texans on top late in the first quarter against New England. It was the second score of the game following the Patriots' field goal earlier.That goal came after a scoring attempt was stopped by the Texans defense.The Patriots scored first 3-0 midway through the first quarter Sunday night.The Texans haven't won against the Patriots in nearly a decade.Houston changed that statistic in Sunday's primetime match-up.They were able to slow down 42-year-old Tom Brady.Brady's thrown only fifteen touchdowns in the last eleven games for New England. Those are pedestrian numbers compared to the typical Pats team performance.Head Coach Bill O'Brien knew what his team had to do to win."How he adapts to the game itself. How he adapts to his team. How he does what's right for the team and I think that's huge," O'Brien said about Brady. "He gets them into the right plays. He doesn't turn the ball over. He makes good decisions for the team. He does whatever it takes for the team to win."J.J. Watt was not in Sunday night's lineup, but he made an appearance on the sidelines to visit with fans. Watt went on the injured reserve list in week 8 and was expected to be out for the season.