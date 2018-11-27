Houston Texans to hold 'celebration of life' for Bob McNair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A public "celebration of life" has been announced for Bob McNair after the Houston Texans owner passed away over the holiday weekend.
The team said the event will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 at NRG Stadium. The team is expected to provide additional details in the coming days.
Tributes to the 81-year-old McNair were made across the NFL and with his beloved team.
On Monday, the Texans revealed McNair's initials adorning helmets and the playing surface at NRG Stadium. Before the team's win vs. the Titans, a tribute video and a moment of silence were held for the late owner.
On behalf of McNair's family, the team also asks memorial donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or any other charity in lieu of flowers.
