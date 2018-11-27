SPORTS

Houston Texans to hold 'celebration of life' for Bob McNair

EMBED </>More Videos

HONORING MCNAIR: Texans invite the public to attend a celebration of life for team's late owner on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A public "celebration of life" has been announced for Bob McNair after the Houston Texans owner passed away over the holiday weekend.

The team said the event will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 at NRG Stadium. The team is expected to provide additional details in the coming days.

Tributes to the 81-year-old McNair were made across the NFL and with his beloved team.

On Monday, the Texans revealed McNair's initials adorning helmets and the playing surface at NRG Stadium. Before the team's win vs. the Titans, a tribute video and a moment of silence were held for the late owner.

On behalf of McNair's family, the team also asks memorial donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or any other charity in lieu of flowers.

WATCH: Houston Texans honor Bob McNair at NRG Stadium
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Texans honored their late owner Bob McNair with a special tribute before their game Monday.

Bob McNair remembered for business acumen despite political differences
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay speaks to people who were close to Bob McNair and reflect on the Texans owner's business acument in spite of differences.

Bob McNair's medical history includes bout with leukemia
EMBED More News Videos

The Texans owner was battling two different forms of cancer

Texans players and NFL react to Bob McNair's passing
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering Bob McNair.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmemorialHouston TexansnflHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
JJ Watt sets date for annual charity classic in 2019
Lawmaker proposes bill to force yearly Aggies-Longhorns game
5 reasons we need the UT-A&M football rivalry back
More Sports
Top Stories
Rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside nightclub
WATCH LIVE: Former Pres. Obama attends Baker Institute gala
Body found off road where FBI requested video in search for teen
Businessman sentenced to 11 years for Kush operation
Family loses poodle after their home erupts in flames
Lawmaker proposes bill to force yearly Aggies-Longhorns game
Wienerschnitzel set to open several locations in Houston area
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
Show More
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
Mayor working to reduce gun violence near HISD campuses
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
Family sends message to Grinch who stole Christmas trees
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
More News