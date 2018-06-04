CHEERLEADING

Houston Texans in response to cheerleaders' claims: We are still 'one of the top workplaces in our city'

ABC13's Shelley Childers reports as five former Texans cheerleaders go upfront to the media with claims of low pay and harassment against the team. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With former cheerleaders accusing the Houston Texans of low pay, harassment, and a hostile work environment, the team has responded to the claims, saying it looks forward to "vigorously defending" itself against the allegations.

The statement released Monday comes on the same day that a group of former cheerleaders showed up in front of NFL headquarters in protest of their alleged treatment.

In their statement, the Texans touted its distinction as "one of the top workplaces in our city."

The Texans also said they are making improvements in their cheer program.

"We do not tolerate mistreatment of our cheer team or our employees at any time," the team said in the statement.
