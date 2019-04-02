Houston Texans star Andre Hal announces retirement

Thank you Houston pic.twitter.com/doc4ONMKRA — Andre Hal (@Drehal29) April 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans defensive back Andre Hal says the 2018 season is his last in the NFL.On Tuesday, Hal, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in the offseason last year, announced his retirement from the NFL, insisting his health did not have anything to do with his decision."One thing I've learned in life is that change is inevitable and life goes through seasons. This season of my life has come to an end. I will be retiring from the NFL," Hal said in a statement. "I am completely healthy."The 26-year-old was diagnosed with the form of cancer last May, explaining that he had blurry vision after a practice. Multiple tests found lymphoma in his armpit and belly button.In a remarkable turnaround, Hal returned to the team in September, announcing he was in remission and good to go.Hal started treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Since he knew he wanted to come back and play, Hal opted not to do chemotherapy, deciding on IV treatment once a week for a month. He also did Vitamin C infusion."I had faith in God and confidence in myself and made sure I did everything I could to beat this," Hal said when he went into remission.In 2018, Hal played in eight games and started two of them. He recorded three interceptions and 13 combined tackles. He ends his five-season NFL career playing in 69 games, starting 40 of them, as well as intercepting 12 passes, returning one of them for a touchdown. He also forced two fumbles and recorded one sack.Born in Louisiana, Hal was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt by the Texans.