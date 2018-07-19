HOUSTON TEXANS

Here's who the Houston Texans will face for the 2018 regular season

We now know who the Texans will face in 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's always next season. And after the Houston Texans finished with a 4-12 record following a 22-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, fans are likely eager for that clean slate. At least now, though, they know who the Texans will be playing in 2018 during the regular season.

Along with the expected AFC South rivals, they'll face teams from divisions including the AFC East and the NFC East.

According to the Texans' website, 2018 will also see the return of the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants to NRG Stadium for the first time since the 2010 season.

Here's the full list of opponents at home and on the road.

Home Opponents:
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans

Road Opponents:
Washington Redskins
Philadelphia Eagles
Denver Broncos
New England Patriots

New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans

HOME GAME THEMES:

-Aug. 18: State of Football presented by Verizon
-Aug. 30: Texans Care presented by Chevron
-Sept. 23: Liberty White Out presented by BHP
-Oct. 7: Pink Ribbon Day/NFL Crucial Catch presented by Kroger
-Oct. 14: Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton
-Oct. 25: Homecoming presented by Palais Royal
-Nov. 26: Salute to Service presented by Bud Light
-Dec. 2: Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai
-Dec. 9: Kids Day - A Celebration of PLAY 60 presented by Texas Children's Hospital
-Dec. 30: Fan Appreciation Day

