Sports

Houston Texans put 'Game of Thrones' twist on schedule release

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Football is coming.

The Houston Texans put a "Game of Thrones" spin to releasing its schedule. The Texans posted a video resembling the opening credits of the HBO hit.

Instead of castles, the video showed the stadiums the Texans would be playing at this year. Each opponent was also given a Game of Thrones style banner with their logo as their sigil and a house motto.



Will the Texans sit the Iron Throne this season or will winter come too soon?

House Texan will begin the season against House Saint during Monday Night Football. You can see the full schedule here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonfootballhouston texanshbo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News