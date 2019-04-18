Houston Texans put 'Game of Thrones' twist on schedule release

The Houston Texans put a "Game of Thrones" spin to releasing its schedule. The Texans posted a video resembling the opening credits of the HBO hit.
Instead of castles, the video showed the stadiums the Texans would be playing at this year. Each opponent was also given a Game of Thrones style banner with their logo as their sigil and a house motto.
Schedule is here.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QV2yNNKyBQ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 18, 2019
Will the Texans sit the Iron Throne this season or will winter come too soon?
House Texan will begin the season against House Saint during Monday Night Football. You can see the full schedule here.