Houston Texans lose cornerback Kareem Jackson

Amid a flurry of free agency landings announced in the NFL Monday, the Texans let two defensive stars walk. First, it was safety Tyrann Mathieu, who helped energize the team's secondary in just one season in Houston.
With the Honey Badger's departure still fresh, the Texans then lost veteran cornerback and fan favorite, Kareem Jackson.
The nine-year pro is reportedly heading to the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $33 million deal.
Former Texans’ DB Kareem Jackson intends to sign a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed with the Denver Broncos, per source. https://t.co/gNXCoWvIWC— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019
Along with Mathieu, Jackson, 30, was a top free agency target of the Texans. Jackson accounted for 87 solo and assisted tackles in 2018, which is a career high.
Houston made Jackson a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2010.
On top of losing Jackson and Mathieu, the Texans also released cornerback Kevin Johnson, who later agreed to a deal with Buffalo.
