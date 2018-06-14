SPORTS
espn

Houston Texans lock up Bernardrick McKinney with 5-year extension, sources say

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Texans lock up linebacker Bernardrick McKinney to 5-year extension. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Houston Texans have signed inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney to a five-year, $50 million contract extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The deal includes $21 million guaranteed, the source said.

McKinney was the Texans' second-round pick in 2015 and has played a major role in the team's defense. The 25-year-old had his best season in 2016, when he had a career-high 129 tackles and five sacks.

"Benardrick [McKinney] plays a key role in our defense and has been highly productive, but more importantly he is a core player who has developed into a team leader within our program," general manager Brian Gaine said. "We are excited to have him a part of our long-term future here at the Texans."

Earlier this offseason, Gaine praised McKinney's leadership and production, while noting he plays a core position. The Texans expect McKinney to have an even bigger role in 2018 after they cut veteran linebacker Brian Cushing in February.

"If you're playing the Mike linebacker role, you're commanding the huddle, you're leading the huddle," Gaine said. "Production matters, but also the fact that we feel like he's built to last. We feel that he meets the height, weight, speed parameters that we want in the role, but he is now the guy that leads the huddle. That's a big hole to fill now with Brian Cushing gone. So, we are expecting big things from a leadership standpoint and perhaps now he's ready to do that."

Before signing McKinney, the Texans had more than $35 million in cap space. Gaine has also expressed optimism that Houston will be able to sign 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney to a long-term deal before the season starts.
Related Topics:
sportsnflHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News