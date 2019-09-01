Houston Texans trade Clowney, acquire Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5505082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Greg Bailey predicts what's next for the Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holdout between Jadaveon Clowney and the Texans has come to a conclusion, and Clowney is headed to The Emerald City.Clowney, the 2014 #1 overall pick, has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks, according to reports. Rumors had circulated that Clowney was possibly going to be shipped to the Miami Dolphins, but the Seahawks came instead.In return, the Texans will receive a third-round draft pick and two players. According to reports, the Seahawks are sending two linebackers to Houston.The holdout between Clowney and the Texans originally started when Clowney was franchise tagged.It was expected that he would sign a new long-term contract with the organization, but the 3X Pro Bowler could not come to terms on a new contract, leading to his holdout. He had yet to report to anything Texans-related during the preseason.There have been questions about the Texans' offensive line and ability to protect star QB Deshaun Watson, but some of those questions may have just been answered.According to reports, OT Laremy Tunsil has been acquired from the Miami Dolphins. Tunsil is one of the premier OT's in the league.Tunsil was selected 13th overall in 2016 by the Dolphins, and had been with the organization since. Having a player of this dynamic will do wonders when it comes to protecting Watson.This is not the only player the Texans are receiving as part of the deal. Wide receiver Kenny Stills is also coming to Houston.Stills made a name for himself during his tenure with the New Orleans Saints, where some had him in the conversation as one of the best wideouts in the league.Stills had 37 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Dolphins.The Texans offense now has DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Stills as targets for Watson.With Tunsil now in the mix to protect Watson, the Texans offense could put up big numbers this upcoming season.Multiple draft picks, along with Johnson Bademosi and Julien Davenport will be sent to the Dolphins.Clowney finishes his Texans career with 205 tackles and 29 sacks.The Texans play their regular season opener on September 9 against the New Orleans Saints.