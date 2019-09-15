Houston Texans face Jacksonville Jaguars in home opener

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans have their home opener inside NRG Stadium Sunday, and it's against a familiar foe.The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Houston for a matchup with the Texans. Both teams lost their season openers, with the Texans losing at the last second to the Saints.It could be a different gameplan for the Texans. QB Nick Foles was the big free agent signing for Jacksonville in the season, but he suffered a broken clavicle in the season opener, which will sideline him for most of the season.Protecting Deshaun Watson is a point of emphasis for the Texans' offensive line today. Watson was sacked six times against New Orleans.Some adjustments have been made to the offensive line. Roderick Johnson will move to the right side, and rookie Tytus Howard will be at left guard for his first career NFL start.The matchup to watch is between WR DeAndre Hopkins and CB Jalen Ramsey. Hopkins said that Ramsey is actually his favorite CB to face.Ramsey said that Hopkins is nearly unguardable, nothing his 99 overall rating in Madden 20. Hopkins said that Ramsey is the only CB that follows his every move.