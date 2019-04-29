Houston Texans draft former Texas A&M 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia

The Houston Texans selected former Texas A&M 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
HOME. LETS GO TEXANS!!!! https://t.co/9XsBY63yGB— Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) April 27, 2019
The Katy native said he 'could not be happier' in a Tweet Saturday.
COULD NOT BE HAPPIER TO STAY IN THE HOMETOWN. READY TO GET TO WORK. #HTINEEEEEE— Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) April 27, 2019
ABC13 sports reporter David Nuno spoke to Gillaspia who said he looked up to J.J. Watt, Brian Braman and Brian Cushing growing up.
Texans superstar Watt also took to Twitter to congratulate the Katy native.
Fellow walk-on, welcome to Houston @CGillaspia!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 27, 2019