Houston Texans draft former Texas A&M 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia

COULD NOT BE HAPPIER TO STAY IN THE HOMETOWN. READY TO GET TO WORK. #HTINEEEEEE — Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) April 27, 2019

Fellow walk-on, welcome to Houston @CGillaspia! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's going to be an exciting football season for one Texas family.The Houston Texans selected former Texas A&M 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.The Katy native said he 'could not be happier' in a Tweet Saturday.ABC13 sports reporter David Nuno spoke to Gillaspia who said he looked up to J.J. Watt, Brian Braman and Brian Cushing growing up.Texans superstar Watt also took to Twitter to congratulate the Katy native.